The Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara has released the admit card for the Pre-Teacher Education Test or Rajasthan PTET 2023. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ptetggtu.com.

The Rajasthan PTET 2023 entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 21 (Sunday).

The PTET exam is being conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to be graduates and 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the Class 12 exam.

Steps to download Rajasthan PTET admit card 2023:

Visit the official website ptetggtu.com Go to “2 year B.Ed courses” or “4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed” Now click on “Download Admit Card” Key in your login details and submit The PTET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to PTET admit card 2023 2-year B.Ed course.

Direct link to PTET admit card 2023 4 years BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed course.