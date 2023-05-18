The General Education Department of Kerala state will announce the results of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10) exams tomorrow, May 19. Candidates can check and download their results on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala’s Minister for General Education V Sivankutty had previously stated that Kerala SSLC results 2023 would be announced on May 20, but the date has now been moved by one day. The announcement can be expected around 3:00 PM by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, reports Hindustan Times.

Kerala SSLC exam was conducted between March 9 to March 29. Approximately 4.5 lakh students appeared for the examination

Steps to check Kerala Class 10 result 2023

Visit the official website results.kite.kerala.gov.in Once the link is active click SSLC result 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check Kerala SSLC Board result 2023.