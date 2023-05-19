Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the Agricultural Officer (Extension), Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) included in the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Service and Horticultural Officer included in the Tamil Nadu Horticultural Service. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on May 20th and 21st, 2023.

“The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) for the provisionally admitted candidates for the said examination has already been hosted on the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in. The memorandum of admission (Hall Ticket) can be downloaded only through One Time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 93 vacancies, of which 37 vacancies are for the post of Agricultural Officer (Extension), 8 for Assistant Director of Agriculture (Extension) posts, and 48 for Horticultural Officer posts.

Steps to download AO, ADA, HO admit card

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Hall Ticket Download” On the homepage, click on One Time Registration (OTR) Dashboard Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

