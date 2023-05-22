The Council of Architecture will soon conclude the online application process for the second test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nata.in upto 8.00 PM today, May 22.

The NATA second test shall be conducted on June 3. The exam will be conducted in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 to 5.30 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed their 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics as subject of study can appear for NATA 2023. Candidates appearing for 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as subjects of study or 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA 2023.

Steps to apply for NATA 2023

Visit the official website www.nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA-2023 Registration” Register yourself and login to apply Fill up the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

NATA 2023 will be conducted thrice for the year. The first exam was conducted on April 21 whose results will be declared on April 30. The Third lest shall be held on July 9.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.