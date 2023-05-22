West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card of the Preliminary written test for the post of Constables/Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2266 vacancies, of which 1410 vacancies are for the post of Constable and 856 for Lady Constable.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment—Recruitment to the post of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022 Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Constable/Lady Constable admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.