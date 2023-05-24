Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has re-opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector under the Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in till May 30, 2023.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts.

Here’s BPSC Drug Inspector application notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A person who is appointed as Inspector under the Act shall be a person who has a degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialisation in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

Here’s BPSC Drug Inspector notification 2022.

Application Fee

The application fee of SC/ST/Female candidates/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC Drug Inspector recruitment 2023:

