Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Accounts Officer (ULB), Junior Accounts Officer (ULB) and Senior Accountant (ULB). As per the notification, the computer-based recruitment test is scheduled to be conducted on August 8 in two shifts.

The candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in one week before the examination date.

Here’s the official notification.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 78 vacancies in the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department in the State of Telangana.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on AO/JAO/SA admit card link Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit The hall ticket will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.