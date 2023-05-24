The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website pnbindia.in till June 11. The tentative date of the online test is July 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 240 SO posts.

Vacancy Details

Officer-Credit in JMG Scale-I: 200

Officer-Industry in JMG Scale-I: 08

Officer-Civil Engineer in JMG Scale-I: 05

Officer-Electrical Engineer in JMG Scale-I: 04

Officer-Architect in JMG Scale-I: 01

Officer-Economics in JMG Scale-I: 06

Manager-Economics in MMG Scale-II: 04

Manager-Data Scientist in MMG Scale-II: 03

Senior Manager-Data Scientist in MMG Scale-III: 02

Manager-Cyber Security in MMG Scale-II: 04

Senior Manager-Cyber Security in MMG Scale-III: 03

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 59, whereas Rs 1180 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for PNB SO vacancies

Visit the official website pnbindia.in Click on Specialist Officers application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

