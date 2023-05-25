Today is the last day to register for recruitment of District Cadre Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023 notified by the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC). Eligible candidates can register for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in till May 25 and registered candidates can apply till May 30.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2753 vacancies for Multipurpose Health Worker (Female).

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to OSSSC MPHW recruitment 2023 notification.

Steps to apply for OSSSC MPHW recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on New User and register yourself Log in to the portal and fill up the application form Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.