The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration process for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on its official website aiapget.nta.ac.in till June 24. The last date to apply for the exam is June 25.

The correction window will open from June 26 to 28. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 for a duration of 2 hours.

Application fee

General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL) Rs 2700; General-EWS Rs 2450; SC/ST/PwD Rs 1800; Third gender Rs 1800.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website.

Here’s NTA AIAPGET 2023 Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for NTA AIAPGET 2023

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “AIAPGET 2023 Registration”

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for AIAPGET 2023.

About AIAPGET 2023

AIAPGET 2023 will be a single entrance examination namely ‘All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test 2023’ for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2023-24 which will include the following: All India and State quota seats for admission to MD/ MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha & Homoeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH Colleges, Institutions & Universities/ Deemed Universities across the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.