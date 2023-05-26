Today is the last day to register only for the 17th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2023 conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website ctet.nic.in.

The CTET July 2023 examination is scheduled to be conducted from July to August in Computer Basted Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

The CTET exam is conducted to qualify a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in primary and secondary schools. There will be two papers for CTET: (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Candidates can check more details regarding the eligibility criteria, syllabus, languages, and others available in the information bulletin below:

Here’s CTET July 2023 notification.

Here’s CTET July 2023 information bulletin.

Application Fee Category Only Paper I or II Both Paper I & II General/OBC Rs 1000 Rs 1200 SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person Rs 500 Rs 600

Steps to apply for CTET July 2023:

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in Click on “Apply for CTET July 2023”

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for CTET 2023.