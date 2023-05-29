The Indian Navy has started the online registration for the Agniveer SSR/MR 02/23 batch. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till June 13.

The Indian Navy recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1465 vacancies, of which 1365 vacancies are for the Agniveer (SSR)and 100 for Agniveer (MR) for the 02/2023 batch.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to Indian Navy Agniveer SSR 02/2023 notification.

Direct link to Indian Navy Agniveer MR 02/2023 notification.

Application Fee

An examination fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST has to be paid by candidate during the online application through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Selection Process

The selection process of Agniveer (SSR/MR) - 02/2023 batch will include two stages i.e. Shortlisting (computer based online examination), ‘Written Examination, PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023:

Visit the official website agniveernavy.cdac.in Go to ‘Agniveer Navy 02/2023 SSR & MR’ Register at the portal Fill application form, pay fee and submit Download application and take a printout.

Direct link to apply for Navy Agniveer MR, SSR 02/2023.