Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in till June 20 upto 6.00 PM.

The RBI recruitment drive aims to fill up vacancies for the posts of Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’, Manager (Technical-Civil), Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) and Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) in Grade ‘A’. The exam will be held on July 23 (except for Assistant Librarian in Grade ‘A’).

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria in the official notification given below.

Here’s RBI recruitment 2023 notification.

Vacancy details

Legal Officer: 1

Manager (Technical-Civil): 5



Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): 5

Assistant Librarian: 1

Selection process

Selection will be through examination and interview. For the post of Assistant Librarian, selection will be through interview only.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for GEN/OBC/EWSs and Rs 100 for SC/ST/PwBD.

Steps to apply RBI recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to Vacancies and click on the link for the posts Register at the IBPS portal Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply RBI recruitment 2023.