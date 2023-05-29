Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will tomorrow, May 30, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector under the Health Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 Drug Inspector posts.

Here’s BPSC Drug Inspector application notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: A person who is appointed as Inspector under the Act shall be a person who has a degree in Pharmacy or Pharmaceutical Sciences or Medicine with specialisation in Clinical Pharmacology or Microbiology from a University established in India by law.

Here’s BPSC Drug Inspector notification 2022.

Application Fee

The application fee of SC/ST/Female candidates/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Drug Inspector posts



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for the Drug Inspector exam

Complete the registration form, upload documents, and submit Download a copy and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.