Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the result of the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The Preliminary examination was conducted on December 23 and 24, 2022, and March 5, 2023. A total of 11240 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam.

The BSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2187 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CGL Exam 2022 result

Visit the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on CGL Preliminary Exam 2022 result

The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CGL (PT) Exam 2022 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.