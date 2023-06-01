IDBI Bank has deferred the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officers 2023-2024. Candidates will be able apply for the vacancies on the official website www.idbibank.in from June 6. The last date to apply for the vacancies is now June 20. The earlier date was June 1-15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 136 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Manager - Grade ‘B’: 84 Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade ‘C’ : 46

Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade ‘D’: 6

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, pay scale and other information in the detailed notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Age

(i) For Manager - Grade ‘B’ — Candidates born not earlier than May 2, 1988 and not later that May 1, 1998 only are eligibile.

(ii) For Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade ‘C’ — Candidates born not earlier than May 2, 1983 and not later than May 1, 1995 only are eligible.

(iii) For Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade ‘D’ — Candidates born not earlier than May 2, 1978 and not later than May 1, 1998 only are eligible.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.