Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Environmental Engineer (Group-B) in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website hpsc.gov.in from June 8 to 28.

The HPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 45 posts of Assistant Environmental Engineer (Group - B) in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. The pay scale is Level - 9 (Rs 53,100-1,67,800).

Here’s HPSC AE recruitment 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on May 31, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: i) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in first division in Civil / Chemical / Environmental Engineering. ii) Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matric or Higher Education.

Application Fee

For male candidates from the General category, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates, male candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.