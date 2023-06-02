The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has released the admit card for M.Ed/B.ED Admission Test, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ssbodisha.ac.in.

The M.Ed admission test and B.Ed admission tests are scheduled to be conducted on June 10 and 11, respectively.

Steps to download SSB Odisha B.Ed/M.Ed admit card

Visit the official website ssbodisha.ac.in On the homepage, click on SSB Odisha B.Ed/M.Ed admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSB Odisha B.Ed admit card.

Direct link to download SSB Odisha M.Ed admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.