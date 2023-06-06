Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has released the hall ticket for the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2023 today, June 6. Eligible candidates can download the admit cards from the official website bujhansi.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2023. The entrance examination will consist of two objective-type question papers — Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Hindi language questions and Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test and one more subject.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bujhansi.ac.in On the homepage, click on “UP BEd JEE 2023” website Click on UP BEd JEE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.