TPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Election Inspector posts from June 28
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till July 28, 2023.
Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Election Inspector, Group-C, Non-Gazetted (Advt. No. 08/2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till June 28 upto 5.30 PM.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on July 28, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Educational Qualification: Atleast bachelor degree from any recognised university.
Desirable Qualification: Knowledge in Bengali or Kokborok.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to reserved category candidates. SC/ST candidates of other states should apply for unreserved vacancy.
Steps to apply for TPSC recruitment 2023
- Visit official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in
- Go to ‘Online application’ — click on apply link for Election Inspector posts
- Register and apply for the desired post
- Upload documents, pay the fee, and submit the application
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.