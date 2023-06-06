Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the exam plan and syllabus for the Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam, scheduled to be held later this year. Applicants can visit the official website upsssc.gov.in to view the detailed notification. Online application for the vacancies were accepted from November 21 to December 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1262 vacancies. The exam schedule, admit cards and other information is expected on the website shortly.

According to the notification, the written exam will be of 65 marks and applicants will be give 90 minutes to attempt it. The exam will consist of three main sections, Hindi Insight and Writing Ability, General Knowledge and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Applicants can view the detailed examination format, subject explanation and mark distribution on the detailed notification below:

Here’s the official notice by UPSSSC.