Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad is expected to release the results of the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2023) today, June 8, at 3.00 PM. Once out, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS PGECET 2023 computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023.

TS PGECET 2023 is being conducted for admission into full-time courses of M.E/ M.Tech. / M.Pharm. / M. Arch. / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture Colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-2024.

Steps to download TS PGECET 2023 result

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on TS PGECET 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.