The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the final phase of Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023. As per the notification, the exams are scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to 17, 2023.

“All those candidates who have not been issued Admit Card / City Intimation Slip yet or any of the Test paper(s) opted by them in the Application have not been scheduled yet, will be scheduled in Phase 6 i.e., 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 June 2023. This will be the final Phase for CUET (UG) – 2023. The buffer dates will be 21, 22, and 23 June 2023,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, NTA has successfully conducted CUET UG 2023 in five phases. Phase 5 is underway and will conclude on June 11.

For further clarification regarding the CUET (UG) – 2023, candidates may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in

Here’s the official notification.

The CUET UG 2023 is being held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

