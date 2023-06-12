The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key of the NEET (UG) 2023 for candidates from Manipur. Applicants can download the answer key from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections upto 4.00 PM till today, June 12 by paying the fee of Rs 200 per challenge. No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

“NTA has conducted the NEET UG 2023 in the state of Manipur for 8753 candidates at 34 centers located in 11 cities on the request of the State Government of Manipur in the wake of the law-and-order situation on 06 June 2023 (Tuesday) from 12:00 PM to 03:20 P.M. The list of 11 different cities is Aizawl (Mizoram), Kohima/Dimapur (Nagaland), Shillong (Meghalaya), Guwahati (Assam), Jorhat (Assam), Silchar (Assam), Kolkata (West Bengal), Delhi, Bengaluru (Karnataka), Imphal (Manipur),” reads the notification.

Based on the revised NEET UG final answer key, the results will be prepared and declared.

Steps to download the NEET answer key 2023

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

