The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conclude the online application deadline for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeecup.nic.in till tomorrow June 15, 2023.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s JEECUP 2023 Information Bulletin.

Steps to apply for JEECUP 2023

Visit official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic)”

Now proceed with the registration process Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2023 (UP Polytechnic).

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2022 (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety).

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300 per application, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.