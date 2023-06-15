National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification regarding the internship completion deadline for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2023. Candidates can check the revised schedule from the official website aiapget.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

In pursuance of the letter received from Secretary, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi-110058 the date of the internship completion towards determination of ‘Eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2023’ has been extended from 31 August 2023 to 31 October 2023 by NCISM & NCH, reads the notification

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website.

Here’s NTA AIAPGET 2023 Information Bulletin.

Steps to register for NTA AIAPGET 2023

Visit the official website aiapget.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “AIAPGET 2023 Registration”

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

