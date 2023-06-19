Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from July 3 to 27 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 762 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview.

“The e-summon letter of Personality Tests of these 762 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

Direct link to CAPF interview schedule.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2022 is being conducted for recruitment to 253 posts in various armed forces including BSF and CRPF. This includes: BSF-66, CRPF-29, CISF-62, ITBP-14 and SSB-82. The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.

