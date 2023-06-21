Today, June 21, is the final day to fill out the online application forms for the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) or MP Vyapam Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test (PVFT) 2023. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 25, in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The MPESB PVFT is a state-level entrance exam held for admission to B.F.Sc. (Bachelor of Fisheries Science) and B.V.Sc and A.H. (Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry) courses offered in different colleges.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be below the age of 17 years as on December 2023, to register for the examination. More details are available in the official notification.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the Class 12 or 10+2 board exam in Science are eligible to apply for MPESB PVFT 2023.

Further information on eligibility criteria, syllabus, schedule, relaxations/reservations, selection process and other details are available in the official notification below:

Click here to view detailed notification.

Steps to apply for MPPEB PVFT 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Go to the PVFT online form link Click on the application link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PVFT 2023.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 200 for reserved category candidates and Rs 400 for all others.

Based on the PVFT 2023 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.F.Sc. and B.V.Sc and A.H. will be conducted by the institutes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.