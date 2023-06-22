The Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara has announced the results for the Pre-Teacher Education Test or Rajasthan PTET 2023. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their score cards from the official website ptetggtu.com.

The Rajasthan PTET 2023 entrance examination was held on Sunday, May 21. Over 5 lakh students appeared for the test.

The PTET exam is conducted for admissions to 2-year B.Ed courses for which candidates need to be graduates and 4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed integrated courses for which candidates need to have cleared the Class 12 exam. The university has announced the results for both the 2-year and 4-year B.Ed programmes.

Steps to download Rajasthan PTET results 2023

Visit the official website ptetggtu.com On the homepage, click on “2 year B.Ed courses” or “4-year BA B.Ed/BSc B.Ed” Click on the link “Result Integrated - 2023” or “Result PTET” The result portal will appear on screen Key in your credentials and check your result Download and take a print out for future reference

