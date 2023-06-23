Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till June 24. The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms on June 25 and 26.

The CGPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 vacancies for Civil Judges.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University.

Application Fee

Applicants from outside the State will have to pay a fee of Rs 400.

Steps to apply for CGPSC Civil Judge posts 2023

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ and click on CIVIL JUDGE-2023 Click on the registration link, create profile and login to the portal Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

