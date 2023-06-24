Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the post of Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) (Male/Female)-2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rect.crpf.gov.in in a phasewise manner.

The all-India test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 12 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Due to technical issues admit cards for Computer Based Test (CBT) of Constable (Technical/Tradesmen), Pioneer & Constable (Ministerial) could not be issued as per schedule. Now admit cards for candidates will be made live in the phasewise manner,” reads the notification.

The CRPF Constable Tradesman recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9212 posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates. The pay scale is level-3 (Rs 21,700 - 69,100). The posts include Bugler, Cook, Safai Karmachari, Driver, Barber, Washerman and Carpenter, among others.

Steps to download Constable Tradesman admit card 2023

Visit the official website rect.crpf.gov.in On the homepage, click on Constable Tradesman admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).

