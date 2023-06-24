The Supreme Court of India has released the admit card for the Descriptive Test for the post of Junior Court Assistant Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website main.sci.gov.in

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 25, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 210 Junior Court Assistant vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JCA admit card 2023

Visit the official website main.sci.gov.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ and click on the download admit card link for Junior Court Assistant Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.