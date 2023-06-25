Today, June 25 is the last date to complete the online application process for recruitment to the post of House Surgeons at the National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nhm.punjab.gov.in till midnight today.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 523 vacancies for emergency duty House Surgeons for a tenure of 6 months in various District Hospitals / Sub Divisional Hospitals of Punjab.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidate should be below the age of 37 years

Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess the minimum qualification of an M.B.B.S. Degree. Should be registered with the Punjab Medical Council or with any other duly constituted Medical Council in India. Should have knowledge of Punjabi upto Matric standard.

Candidates can find more information on pay scale, vacancy/district details, reservations/relaxations and maximum tenure of appointment in the official notification below:

Here’s the official notification by NHM Punjab.

Selection Process

Merit will be determined on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the professional examination viz. 1st, 2nd and final MBBS university examination, reads the official notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nhm.punjab.gov.in Click on the notification link for “RECRUITMENT OF HOUSE SURGEONS IN DISTRICT HOSPITALS(DH)/SUB-DIVISIONAL HOSPITALS(SDH) - PUNJAB” Click on the application link, register and login Fill in the required details and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for post of House Surgeon.

On successful completion of full term of House appointment, the Civil Surgeon will issue a certificate in the prescribed format. No certificate shall be issued to the candidate who leaves House Job prior to its completion, reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.