The Council of Architecture has deferred the online application deadline for the third test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) till June 29 upto 8.00 PM. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website nata.in.

Earlier, the application deadline was June 27.

The NATA third test is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to apply for NATA 2023 Test 3

Visit the official website www.nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA-2023 Registration” Register yourself and login to apply Fill up the details, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NATA 2023 test 3.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.