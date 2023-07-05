The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced today, July 5, that the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSS Advanced 2023) has been postponed due to Muharram holiday. Candidates can register for the exam on the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org till July 10.

The Advanced ICITSS exam 2023 is now scheduled to be held on July 30 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode nationwide. The tests will be conducted both for AICITSS – IT Old and New Course.

All other exams, i.e. August 26 and September 23, will be conducted as per already hosted announcement on icai.org dated May 30.

The registration for the Advanced ICITSS exam has commenced on the institute’s official website today. The last date to register for the examination is July 10 (upto 11.00 AM.). Candidates who have undergone the Advanced ICITSS- Advanced IT course are eligible to apply for the Advanced ICITSS- Advanced IT test, conducted by the Exam Department.

Steps to register for ICITSS Advanced 2023

Visit the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org On the homepage, click on the application link for the exam Register using your details and login Fill out the application form, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, application process, application fees, exam schedule, reservations/relaxations and more details on the official notification below:

