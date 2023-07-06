The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of CRC Executives (on a contractual basis). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website icsi.edu from July 7 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is 23, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 31 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Candidates having a minimum of one-year post-qualification experience will be preferred.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.