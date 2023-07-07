Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class-A & B) in Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 13 (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM) and July 14 (10.00 AM to 12.30 PM).

“Candidates are directed to go through the Mock Test link https://www.digialm.com:443//OnlineAssessment/index.html?1222@@M2 which is available on Commission’s website for practice before the Examination,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 vacancies, of which 170 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class –A), and 15 vacancies are for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Class -B).

Steps to download TSPSC VAS hall ticket 2023



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Veterinary Assistant Surgeon admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

