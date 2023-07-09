SEBI Assistant Manager recruitment deadline today, apply now at sebi.gov.in
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) -Legal Stream 2023 today, July 9. Candidates can complete their applications now on the official website sebi.gov.in.
The Phase I and Phase II online examination will be held on August 5 and September 9, respectively. The dates for Phase III (Interview) will be intimated later.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on May 31, 2023.
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from Unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ PwBD category.
Steps to apply for SEBI Grade A Officer posts 2023
- Visit the official website www.sebi.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ link
- Now click on “SEBI Recruitment Exercise - Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2023 - Legal Stream”
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
