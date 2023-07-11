The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will today, July 11, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Consultants, Subject Specialists, and Analysts. Interested candidates must submit their applications on the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in before 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 66 vacancies.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, vacancy details, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from GEN/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600 + 18% GST, whereas Rs 100 + 18% GST is applicable to SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. The staff is exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply RBI JE posts 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to Current Vacancies—Vacancies and click on “Lateral Recruitment of Consultants/Subject Specialists/Analysts - on Contract Basis” Register at the IBPS portal Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.