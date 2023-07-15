The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 13100 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 47246 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Stenography Skill Test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on 24.07.2023. This facility will be available from 24.07.2023 to 07.08.2023. Candidates may check their individual marks by logging in using their Username (Registration Number) and Password (SSC Registration Password) and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Steno Grade C and D final result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on Steno Grade C and D final result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Steno Grade C and D final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.