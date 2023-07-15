National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result of the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2023 today, July 15. However, the result link is not active yet. Once live, eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official websites nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Taking to Twitter, UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote, “Glad we could announce the CUET-UG results as planned on July 15. NTA conducted the test in 9 phases over 34 days from May 21 to July 5. 14.99 lakh students registered. 2200 subject experts and 800 translators were involved in preparing 2305 Question Papers and 148520 questions.”

He also mentioned that in subjects such as Accountancy, Biology, Business Studies, Economics, English, History, and Political science, more than 1000 students got 100 percentile scores. NTA will provide normalized scores to the 250 participating universities.

The CUET UG exam was conducted in multiple phases from May 21 to June 17, 2023, across the country at various exam centres.

The CUET UG 2023 was held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

Steps to download CUET UG result 2023

Visit the official website nta.ac.in or On the homepage, click on the CUET UG result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.