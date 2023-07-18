The Council of Architecture will today, July 1, declare the results for the third test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their results from the official website nata.in.

Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on July 17 at 11 PM which is held postponed.

“It is informed to all concerned that the declaration of result of Third Test of NATA 2023, earlier scheduled on July 17, 2023, is postponed and the same will be announced on 18.07.2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the notification.

The NATA third test was conducted on July 9, 2023 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council.

Steps to download NATA Test 3 results 2023

Visit the official website www.nata.in Once live, click on “NATA Test 3 results” on the homepage Login using your application details and submit NATA Test 3 score card will appear on your screen Download and take a printout for future reference

