Today, July 19, is the last day to complete the application process for recruitment to the post of School Teacher in primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). Eligible candidates can apply for vacancies on the official websites bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also apply for the vacancies by paying a late fee from July 20 to 22.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 24 to 27, 2023

Here’s BPSC Teacher notification 2023.

Vacancy Details

Primary schools (Class 1 to 5): 79,943

Secondary schools (Class 9 to 10): 32,916

Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12): 57,602

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-37 years for Primary schools and 21-37 years for Secondary and Higher Secondary schools as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Refer to notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates. Additionally, a biometric fee of Rs 200 for every post is applied.

Steps to apply for BPSC Teacher posts 2023



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” for School Teacher Recruitment Examination

Complete the registration and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and upload the required documents Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for School Teacher vacancy 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a written exam. No interview round will be held.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.