The Dibrugarh University has announced the result of the Dibrugarh University Post Graduate Entrance Test (DUPGET) 2023 today, July 19. Candidates can download their results from the official website dibru.ac.in.

The DUPGET score is valid for the session 2023-24 only. The candidates will be selected for admission to the concerned Post Graduate Academic Programme on the basis of this score subject to fulfilment of other requisite qualifications. However, this score is not the only determinant for getting admission to the relevant academic programme, reads the notification.

Steps to download DUPGET result 2023

Visit the official website dibru.ac.in On the homepage, click on DUPGET 2023 Result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

