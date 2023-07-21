West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result of the Wireless Operator posts in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Personality Test was scheduled to be conducted on and from March 20, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1251 Wireless Operator posts.

“The list of Provisionally selected candidates is also available on the “Notice Board” of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, Araksha Bhawan (Ground Floor), 6th Cross Road, Block-DJ, Sector-II, Saltlake City, Kolkata – 700091,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Wireless Operator final result

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Go to the recruitment tab Click on the Wireless Operator final result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final result.

Direct link to the provisionally shortlisted candidates list.

