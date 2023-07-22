The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancies and option-cum-preference form of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II) 2022. Eligible candidates can fill up the form available on the official website ssc.nic.in till July 27, 2023.

As per the official notification, a total of 3242 posts will be filled through CHSL 2022.

“All candidates, who have appeared in Tier-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for post(s)/ department(s) for CHSLE-2022 through their respective ‘CANDIDATE LOGIN’ on the website of SSC (Headquarters) i.e., https://ssc.nic.in , wherein a tab for submission of Option-cumPreference(s) for post(s)/ department(s) will be activated which will remain active during the period from 22-07-2023 to 27-07-2023,” reads the notification.

It is reiterated that the candidates will not be provided any further opportunity for the exercise of Option-cum-Preference beyond the dates mentioned above. Any grievance received in this regard in any form like Post, Fax, Email, by hand, etc. shall not be entertained by the Commission and will be summarily rejected.

Steps to submit CHSL 2022 option-cum-preference form

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to Candidate’s Login section Key in your login details and submit Fill up the form and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

