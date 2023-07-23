The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued admit cards for the online Preliminary exam for recruitment to the posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets on IBPS’ official website ibps.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 19 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. This year, a total of 8611 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB. This includes 5538 Office Assistant, 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II and 73 Officer Scale III posts.

Steps to download IBPS RRB call letter 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Online Preliminary exam Call Letter CRP RRBs-XII” Login using your registration details and submit CRP RRB call letter for online Preliminary exam will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS Admit card 2023.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination (objective), Main Examination (objective) and Interview. On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs.

