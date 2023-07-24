DRDO recruitment underway for Project Scientist and other posts; details here
Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in till August 11.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Project Scientist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in till August 11 (upto 4.00 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 55 vacancies.
Vacancy Details
- Computer Science and Engineering : 1 vacancy
- Electronics and Communication Engineering : 7 vacancies
- Computer Science and Engineering : 3 vacancies
- Mechanical Engineering : 2 vacancies
- Electronics and Communication Engineering : 12 vacancies
- Computer Science and Engineering : 10 vacancies
- Electrical Engineering: 2 vacancies
- Mechanical Engineering : 4 vacancies
- Civil Engineering : 2 vacancies
- Electronics and Communications Engineering : 8 vacancies
- Computer Science and Engineering : 4 vacancies
Candidates are advised to check the vacancies , eligibility, application process, pay scale and other information on the official notification below:
Here’s the official DRDO Project Scientist recruitment notification.
Application Fee
The application fee is Rs 100 for General, OBC and EWS male candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ST/Divyang and Women candidates.
Steps to apply to DRDO vacancies
- Visit the official website drdo.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the Careers tab
- Visit the Scientist recruitment page and click on the application link under Advt No 146
- Register using your details and login
- Fill out the form, upload the documents, pay the fee and submit
- Download the completed form and take a printout
Direct link to apply for DRDO Scientist recruitment 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.