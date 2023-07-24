Bihar Legislative Council has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Assistants, Reporter, Data Entry Operator, Security Guard, and others under various advertisements (01/2023, 02/2023, 03/2023, 04/2023). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts at biharvidhanparishad.gov.in from July 25 onwards. The last date to fill up the form is August 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 172 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and others available in the notification below:

Direct link to Advt no 01/2023.

Direct link to Advt no 02/2023.



Direct link to Advt no 03/2023.



Direct link to Advt no 04/2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/Female candidates of Bihar/PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 1200 is applicable to candidates from unreserved category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.