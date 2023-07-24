The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the online counselling registration process for admission to Health Science Courses in the state. Eligible candidates can register for NEET-UG counselling process on the official website cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023 till July 29 (upto 11.59 PM)

“Filling up of the Online Registration form with all the relevant information and necessary fees

is mandatory for applying for admission to various health science courses including MBBS/ BDS/

BAMS/ BHMS/ BUMS/ BPTH/ BOTH/ BASLP/ B(P&O). Candidates not filling up the Online

Registration Form shall not be considered for Admission to these courses,” reads the official notification.

Important Dates

Online registration Process : Commences July 23 and ends July 29 (upto 11.59 PM)

Payment of Registration Fees : From July 23 to July 30 (upto 5.00 PM)

Uploading of documents on the portal : From July 23 to July 30 (upto 11.59 PM)

Publication of Provisional Merit list : July 31 (after 5.00 PM)

Publication of Seat Matrix for Group A - MBBS/BDS Only : July 31

Online Filling of Preference Form Group A - MBBS/BDS Only : From August 1 to 3 (upto 5.30 PM)

Steps to register for NEET-UG Counselling 2023

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the CAP portal, click on the link for NEET-UG 2023 Register using your mobile number and other details Login and fill out the registration form for NEET-UG counselling Upload the documents, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.